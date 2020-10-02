Be a buddy

CURE Cancer have launched the Buddy Box to support the wellbeing of children undergoing cancer treatment in Australia.

The boxes are filled with practical items such as water bottles to stay hydrated during treatment and cosy bed socks for overnight hospital stays, as well as games and toys to help take little minds off gruelling rounds of therapy.

Cure Cancer will deliver the boxes to children’s treatment centres and hospitals across Australia, with all profits going to lifesaving cancer research.

The first shipment of buddy boxes will arrive at Perth Children’s Hospital and Camp Quality WA this weekend.

Buddy Box ambassador Justine Cullen says, “As a mum of four, I know that childhood cancer is every parent’s worst nightmare.

“Children are dying from cancer every week here in Australia, and the only way we can change that is by supporting lifesaving research.

“I know I’m not alone in hoping that we can all one day live in a world where cancer no longer poses a threat, and by supporting initiatives like The Buddy Box, we are edging closer and closer to that reality.”

People can “sponsor” a Buddy Box by making a donation via curecancer.com.au/buddy-box