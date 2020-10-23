Get musos humming

FOLLOWING a sell-out concert of his Fremantle Chamber Orchestra at St Patrick’s Basilica last Saturday, cellist Hans Hug has joined forces with organist/pianist Tim Chapman for a “tour” of five concerts to raise funds to help classical musos get back on stage.

Chapman is the former head of music at St Hilda’s Anglican School for Girls in Mosman Park.

The pair’s Romantic Baroque concerts kick off tomorrow (Sunday October Church in Fremantle in Kings Square from 3pm.

A period of rich polyphonic music where several tunes intertwine, Romantic Baroque is also famous for its fugues, where the same tune starts at different times and overlaps.

It was also a time a time of hummable melodies which were expressive and deeply touching.

The concerts feature famous composers such as Vivaldi, Handel and Bach and lesser known works by Rubino, Cervetto and Lully.

Watch out for further details on the tour’s following four concerts, which will be held in various churches around Perth.