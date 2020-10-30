THE family of Spearwood man Horacio Malho contacted the Herald this week to say his death at a railway crossing on Rockingham Road was a tragic accident, and not suicide as we reported (“Residents angered by crossing buck-passes,” Herald, October 3, 2020).

The family said a coroner’s report included statements from witnesses who said the 65-year-old fell while crossing the track where his son died several years earlier, and despite trying to regain his feet he was unable to get out of the way of a freight train.

The Herald apologises to Mr Malho’s family for any distress the error caused.