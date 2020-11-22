Freo Long Table Dinner & Markets

SATURDAY, 28 NOVEMBER, KINGS SQUARE

HISTORY will be made next Saturday when the Fremantle Long Table Dinner 2020 is held for the first time in the redeveloped Kings Square.

More than 650 people will fill the cultural heart of Freo for the spectacular three-course feast which raises money for people experiencing homelessness in the South West metro region.

The Fremantle Long Table Dinner is more than just a meal, with a host of free entertainment for the whole community to enjoy, including live music, roving circus performers, food trucks Christmas markets and visual arts.

The open-air dinner, previously held on High Street, is organised by the National Hotel and St Pat’s Community Support Centre.

“2020 has been a difficult year for many people across the world, and so we’re even more grateful to be able to proceed with this much-loved community event, which has raised upwards of $300,000 for people experiencing homelessness since it began in 2016,” St Pat’s CEO Michael Piu says.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has made people more vulnerable to housing insecurity, but thanks to the generosity of Long Table volunteers, local businesses and partners, we will be able to help even more people in need.”

Despite a tough economic climate, National Hotel owner Karl Bullers says this year’s dinner is another sell-out.

“We’re proud to say that in just four years the Fremantle Long Table has grown to be a crowd favourite, with hundreds of people coming down year on year to see the streets of Fremantle come alive with colourful performances and plenty of Christmas cheer,” Mr Bullers says.

“It’s an event where you can really feel a genuine sense of community spirit, like dining with one big happy family.

“We’re sure that this year’s event, at its new location of Kings Square, will be no exception.”

Joy for all this Christmas

THIS year’s Fremantle Long Table Dinner is set to be the tastiest yet with top local chefs preparing culinary delights for more than 650 hungry guests.

Cooking up the sumptuous three-course feast will be chefs Kestral Urban (National Hotel), Scott Brannigan (Bread in Common), Kenny McHardy (Manuka Woodfire Kitchen), Pete Manifis (Kailis Fish Market Cafe), Anna Gare (Deluxe Catering), Chris Strang (The Norfolk) and Melissa Palinkas (Young George/Ethos).

While tickets to this highly anticipated event are now sold out, there will be an abundance of family-friendly entertainment to enjoy, and the entire community is invited to come down to the heart of Fremantle and join in the fun.

There’ll be plenty of live music to keep you entertained with local actor and personality Peter Rowsthorn acting as MC for the night.

First on stage will be the much-loved St Pat’s Starlight Hotel Choir with their passionate renditions of 70s, 80s and 90s classics. Award-winning Aboriginal songwriters from Madjitil Moorna and Wlayup Kannahil will join in for a special musical collaboration, performing some songs in Nyoongar language.

Later on, 1980s pop-rock outfit Oats Supply will get the dance party started with the very best of white American soul, British puffy-shirt pop and some good old Aussie rock.

There will also be some high-profile surprise musical guests to keep locals on their twinkle toes. The Fremantle Long Table Dinner wouldn’t be complete without the colourful performers from Circus WA.

More than 20 youth and 11 professional circus performers will rove around Kings Square, performing under the theme “Italian gypsy meets street baroque”.

There’ll be plenty of antics from the zany troupe including Pearl the Guerrilla Granny hiding circus crew members under her enormous tutu, Bizircus’s Silent Partners dancing you to your table, and circus kids tumbling out of the church to serve pea-in-a-storm and chook-on-a-stick.

A good night out wouldn’t be complete without some retail therapy, so next to the dining tables in Kings Square will be the Long Table Christmas Markets, which kick off at 4pm.

Featuring more than 10 stalls with a wide variety of handmade gifts, homewares and collectables, it is the perfect place to buy a unique Christmas pressie.

Pick up some unique silverwear at Mothers Way Jewellery, flip through the books at My Little Bookshop and feast your eyes on the floral arrangements at Flowers and Me.

And when you’re worn out after all that shopping, try some of the food and beverage stalls including Papusa’s and Conehead Ice Cream.

If you feel like some culture to edify your evening, head to the Freo Long Table Art Exhibition at The National Hotel.

Local artworks are hung on the walls of the historic stairwell, creating an informal “gallery” that meanders through The National Hotel’s five storeys. From native flora to colourful abstracts, the exhibition features 18 talented local artists, with a variety of styles. A percentage of all artwork sales go to St Pat’s goal to end homelessness and the exhibition runs until December 6.