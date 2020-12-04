Big birthday  

THE BIG ISSUE will celebrate its 25th birthday with a special 2021 calendar.

Packed with hilarious cartoons by Andrew Weldon and stories and photographs of The Big Issue vendors across Australia, the calendar is a celebration of disadvantaged people working hard to better their lives.

The calendar includes WA vendor Bevan, who has sold the magazine in Bunbury for more than a decade.

“Bevan’s a well loved part of the community, and has lots of regular customers and friends in the area,” The Big Issue’s Maree Agapitos says.

“He enjoys selling the mag and is excited to be in the calendar, he’s even signed a few copies!”

Vendors purchase the calendar for $6 and sell it for $15, earning 60 per cent of the cover price.

The Big Issue editor Amy Hetherington says it’s only fitting the calendar focuses on the people who sell the magazine.

“Since we launched on the steps of Flinders Street Station back in 1996, The Big Issue magazine has made an important difference to the thousands of people who have sold it, people experiencing homelessness, marginalisation or disadvantage,” she says.

“As we look to our milestone 25th year, the 2021 calendar celebrates The Big Issue’s history and vendors, who are at the heart of everything we do. As we head into the holiday season, the calendar is a much-welcome boost for vendors in what’s been a tough year.”

The Big Issue is Australia’s biggest social enterprise and since 1996 it has sold more than 13 million magazines, putting $31 million into vendors’ pockets.

Street vendors accept cash, card or Beem It, and are equipped with hand sanitiser.