Trendy pad 

THIS is the quintessential Fremantle lock-and-leave.

Tucked away in Leake Street, in the heart of Fremantle’s West End, you have all the delights of the port city on your doorstep.

This home is dominated by an iron spiral staircase that reaches up to the second level.

It’s a stunning piece of architecture that conjures up images of trendy warehouse conversions and artists’ studios in New York.

On the ground floor, massive glass doors and windows flood the open plan living/dining/kitchen area with natural light.

The super high ceilings magnify the sense of space, making this pad feel very open and stylish, while the limestone finish on the walls is a cute vintage touch.

At the rear, the modernised kitchen has plenty of bench space and a gas cooktop and new oven.

On the first floor is a very swish modern bathroom with a huge shower and pristine white tiles.

A clever touch is the use of a massive sliding door to conceal a washing machine and tumble dryer.

On the top floor is the main and second bedrooms which have built-in robes.

The bedrooms aren’t the biggest by modern-day standards but have split-system air con, baltic pine wooden floors and a relaxing neutral colour scheme.

The main also has a nice skylight to gaze up at the stars at night as you drift off to sleep.

Out the front is a cosy courtyard with timber fencing and recycled brick pavers, making it the perfect spot for a morning coffee and read of the papers.

The home includes automated entry gates and has securing parking for one car. It’s also close to Fremantle train station and loads of public transport.

Situated on Leake Street, this 96sqm pad is around the corner from High Street and a short walk from all the top attractions in Fremantle.

Even though you’re in the thick of things, Leake Street gets little foot traffic and feels like a hidden enclave in the city.

This pad would make the perfect home for a Freo artisan or as a lock-and-leave.

5/7 Leake Street, Fremantle

Home open today (Saturday December 5) 10:45am – 11:30am

Mark Brophy 9335 9800

Agent Brad Katnich 0466 900 955