Freo’s ﬁnest tough to beat

FREO is lucky to have Bread in Common and Bread in Common is lucky to have Freo.

The restaurant has been a hit with locals since it opened in 2013, going on to become a WA foodie institution with an enviable reputation that extends far beyond the port city.

The eatery appears in almost every Top 10 WA Restaurant list online, proving that the food and dining scene is something sandgropers take seriously.

The exterior adds a touch of modernity to Packenham’s historical streetscape, and the inside is an interior designer’s wet dream.

Exposed brick walls, giant steel beams and rammed earth pay homage to the building’s previous use as a pharmaceutical warehouse in the early 1900s, while long jarrah share tables and soft pendant lighting give the restaurant warmth.

As its name suggests, Bread in Common has a heavy focus on bread.

It’s baked in-house every day and available as a starter on the menu ($2pp) including white, wholemeal sourdough, ciabatta and multigrain.

The bread is so fresh and ﬂ uffy, I imagine it’s what clouds taste like (in my dreams anyway).

We enjoyed it slathered in salted butter ($2) with a punchy zucchini and sesame dip ($6) then topped it with tender chorizo and pickled cucumber ($16).

The bread and its accompaniments were a pure delight.

The mains menu made me weak at the knees as I read about dishes like anchovy toast with egg yolk and parsley ($12), herring with corn and green mango ($26) and lamb ribs with mint and black garlic ($27).

Seafood is something we rarely cook at home, so my wife Kylie and I decided to indulge in a ﬁ shy feast beginning with a couple of scallops ($7ea).

Every time I order scallops I’m reminded of how overrated they are. The addition of fried salami and ﬁ sh roe did nothing to convince me otherwise. These were not not terrible, but far from interesting and exciting.

Kylie loved them.

The goldband snapper ($42) was one of the most beautiful plates of food I’ve ever seen.

Two pan fried ﬁ llets of ﬁ sh were swimming in a ﬂ uorescent green basil coulis and topped with fresh tomatoes, zucchini and ﬁ rm white beans that gave the dish a meaty edge.

The dish also included ﬁ ve plump mussels. Exquisite.

We ﬁnished our meal with a ﬂight of cheese ($32 for four cheeses) that included a creamy blue from Italy and a soft sheep’s milk cheese from Nannup called Cambray Ashover.

The perfect way to ﬁ nish a faultless feast.

It’s easy to see why Bread in Common remains so popular.

Bread in Common

43 Packenham Street, Fremantle

Phone 0449 588 404

http://www.breadincommon.com.au