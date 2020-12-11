Long table rocked

THE 2020 Freo Long Table dinner raised almost $100,000 for people facing homelessness.

The Chook ran into event founder Karl Bullers tucking into some Pasta Addiction with his wife Janine this week and he still had a little after-party glow, as the slightly risky decision to move the event to the unfinished Kings Square paid off handsomely.

Tickets sold like hotcakes, and everyone the convivially tipsy Chook crew spoke to on the night rated it the best ever, with top-notch food from a roll call of the port city’s best chefs, a knockout performance from Eskimo Joe’s Kav Temperley and great entertainment from Circus WA’s roving performers.

Mr Bullers, owner of the National Hotel, paid tribute to St Patrick’s Community Support Centre (which will receive the funds) and its inspiring CEO Michael Piu, who he said provided a beacon of hope for Fremantle’s most vulnerable citizens during 2020’s dark days.