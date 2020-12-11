River living 

THE views of the Swan River near the Fremantle Railway Bridge have to be some of the best in the port city.

There is a constant stream of boats passing-by including river cruises, recreational fishermen, luxury vessels and sometimes a dramatic pursuit from the river police.

Living in this North Fremantle riverside apartment, you’ll be able to enjoy this constantly changing vista all-year round. You can even see the Rainbow sculpture on the other side of the bridge.

With two spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms there’s plenty of space in this airy open plan abode. The living area and bedrooms open out to the full-length balcony, creating a nice indoor/outdoor flow.

It also lets in the refreshing Fremantle Doctor in the summer, which helps keep air con bills down. One of the highlights of this modern apartment is the giant gourmet kitchen, which has a white minimalist finish with integrated appliances and tons of bench and cupboard space.

It blends in seamlessly with the rest of the apartment thanks to some no-handle cupboards and inconspicuous downlights.

The bathrooms are also tasteful with natural wood complementing the neutral tones on the tiles and floors. Again it has a minimalist feel with lots of clean lines and uncluttered space.

For added comfort, both bathrooms have heated towel rails.

Conveniently the apartment complex swimming pool and gym are on the same level as this apartment.

Sounds like an unimportant detail, but having gym facilities on your doorstep makes it much easier to fit exercise into a busy work day.

The home includes reverse cycle air con, intercom/camera security, and two parking bays.

There’s tons of storage in this flat with a seperate laundry and storeroom. People coming to visit won’t be an issue as there is also visitor parking.

There’s even a car wash in the complex that uses recycled water, and kayak storage on the river’s edge.

Situated on Doepel Street, this flat is close to all the hip new cafes and restaurants in North Fremantle, as well as Port and Fremantle Beaches, and all the delights of the Freo CBD are just a short drive across the bridge.

This would make the perfect apartment for a young couple or single person who wants to be in a top riverside location in Fremantle.

Home open today (December Saturday 12) 2pm-3pm

From $1,150,000

15/2 Doepel Street, North Fremantle

DethridgeGROVES 9336 1166

Agent Mary Burns 0413 749 944