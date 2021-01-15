Jazzed for juniors

JAZZ FREMANTLE has scored a $10,000 live music grant from the Morrison government to help get back on its feet after Covid.

The club turns 30 this year, and after tracking around a variety of venues has settled into the Navy Club at 64 High Street where it meets every Sunday afternoon from 3-6pm.

The grant will allow Jazz Fremantle to hold five youth concerts this year on top of its usual weekly program.

“Jazz Fremantle is conscious of the wealth of young musicians in the area who are studying or what have studied at different music schools including the WA Academy of Performing Arts,” club publicity officer Ken Westgate said.

“Many local music students past and present have performed at Jazz Fremantle already and the club wishes to promote the next generation by providing a performance space to demonstrate their skills.

For more information on the upcoming concerts head to www. jazzfremantle.com.au.