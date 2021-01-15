Setback for Hilton developer

FREMANTLE’S planning committee has knocked back a contentious redevelopment of the Hilton shops (“$22m supermarket ban pledge in Hilton,” Herald, January 9).

On Wednesday evening the committee unanimously voted against the Carcione Group’s proposal to demolish the existing IGA and rebuild a 24-hour supermarket, bottle shop and cafe, which locals are guessing is for Coles to move in.

Early in the meeting residents presented a 1800-strong petition against the development application, saying it would create traffic chaos in an already dangerous section of the suburb.

While the council doesn’t have the final say on the redevelopment, which sits with the state-controlled JDAP, petition organiser Ben Lawver said it was a “great evening” for locals.

“It was heartening to listen to our local councillors, and the mayor, serve it up to Carcione over their lack of consultation with the community, not meeting the actual intent of the planning scheme, raising traffic concerns, and more,” Mr Lawver said.

“In the coming week we will be working on sharpening the technical objections to the proposal so we’re prepared for the JDAP meeting at the end of this month.”