Still write on

THE Creative Writers Group is again on the lookout for new members after a relocation while the Willagee Community Centre is renovated saw memberships dwindle.

The Herald featured the group’s last membership drive in July 2019 which helped them keep their booking at the centre and the eulogies at bay (“Sign up,” Herald, July 27, 2019).

They use a system known as “oh cards” featuring a picture and a word to help budding writers get their creative juices flowing.

But the centre’s neighbourhood development officer Sian Brown says while the renovations are on they’ve had to move over to LeisureFit Melville which has made it a bit difficult for people to track them down.

They meet Thursdays fortnightly from 10am to 12noon and it’s a paltry $4 to join in.

Ms Brown said she was looking forward to having all the centre’s groups back when the renovations are finished, which could be as early as March.