Carder carts ‘em

FREMANTLE’S 1st grade cricketers are just a single one day match away from making it into this year’s finals.

On Saturday they backed up a sensational performance against Willeton the weekend before when they amassed a huge 338 runs to leapfrog into a coveted top-four position.

During their demolition of Willeton, captain Jake Carder continued his great season with a belligerent and unbeaten 168, supported by impressive knocks from Bayley Holman (68) and Sam Whiteman (45).

Jacob Headland (3/28) and Kaiden Cookson (3/41) continued Willeton to 267 of their 50 overs.

Whiteman followed up during this Saturday’s win over Joondalup with another solid 62, though it was Hudson Toomey who top scored with 86 not out. Robbie Holmes came within a whisker of his own personal best, taking 5/30 with the ball.

Another win saw Fremantle’s 2nd grade side cement their position at the top of the ladder, while the club is now third overall on the championship table.

Over at Optus Stadium, the port boys have been pulling their weight for Perth Scorchers, which have just lost their first game after winning four in a trot. Both Mitch March and Jhye Richardson have picked up Man of the Match awards, the former for an unbeaten 57 of just 27 balls, the latter for a great 4/24 spell with the ball followed by an unbeaten 20 off just 8 balls.