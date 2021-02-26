P&Cs give schools pledge top marks

JOHN CURTIN College of the Arts is up for a $21.5 million infrastructure upgrade under a re-elected McGowan government.

Along with a new $7.5m gymnasium for Melville Senior High School, the announcements last week came with a swag of smaller commitments to schools across the southern suburbs.

Fremantle College (the old South Freo high school) will get $360,000 for refurbishing and air-conditioning its rec centre, which is used by numerous sport and community groups when students head home.

Freo councillor Frank Mofflin, who’s on the college council, says they’re a new school doing their best with an ageing rec centre.

Hot gym

“Without this commitment, our students would be facing another uncomfortable summer in the gym,” Cr Mofflin said.

Fremantle Labor MP Simone McGurk said the college had gone from strength to strength and its enrolments were encouraging.

“This much-needed upgrade will create local jobs, and give this outstanding school the modern, comfortable facilities its staff and students deserve,” Ms McGurk said.

Primary schools will also be beneficiaries of Labor’s largesse, which comes as it sits on Simone McGurk talks with P&C parents about Labor’s millions for local schools.

Australia’s only budget surplus, fuelled by soaring iron ore royalties pushing it towards $3b.

Ms McGurk committed for 12 schools in her electorate to get $20,000 for new equipment, upgraded playgrounds or refurbished classrooms.

Fremantle Primary is planning to use it for new IT equipment, Christ the King’s getting some science lab stuff, while St Patrick’s Primary is hoping solar panels can keep a lid on its power bills.

“The McGowan Labor government is putting local schools at the heart of our recovery, creating jobs and delivering outstanding facilities for local families,” Ms McGurk said.

“These projects respond to community need and will enhance engagement, learning and play at Freo’s primary schools.”

Beaconsfield primary P&C president Nicola Bagley said they were thrilled to be able to reinvigorate underused play spaces.

“This funding will help us drive forward our school grounds masterplan, which has been designed to encourage children to connect with nature, learn about their environment, inspire their young bodies and minds, reduce sun exposure, improve accessibility and physical flow, and encourage social connections,” Ms Bagley said.