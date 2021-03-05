THERE’S nothing quite like that new car smell or moving into a house that no one has lived in before.

This four bedroom three bathroom home in Mt Pleasant is brand new, eagerly awaiting its first excited owners.

A slanted roof dominates the facade which has massive floor-to-ceiling windows, cute brickwork and a double garage.

The artistically inclined might say the double garage resembles a mouth, the windows the eyes, and the roof a man doffing his top hat.

Regardless of your interpretation, it’s an eye-catching entry statement.

The massive open plan on the ground floor is sure to be the hub of the home, featuring gorgeous tiled floors, white walls and a stylish kitchen in the corner, boasting views of the back garden.

The kitchen is sleek and unobtrusive with a lovely herringbone splash back, handleless cupboards and integrated appliances.

There’s a huge island bench which would make a great breakfast bar or as a prepping station for meals.

This is a very contemporary kitchen which has a minimal profile, almost blending into the walls. After dinner’s ready, slide back the glass doors and enter the large paved, sheltered alfresco with downlights and an outdoor kitchen. It’s the perfect spot for an evening meal, and if you add some bistro blinds it could be an extra indoor-outdoor room all year round.

The back garden has a nice long patch of grass for kids to play on or pets to roam, and is fringed with newly planted trees and shrubs.

It’s a pretty spot, and further down the line you might want to put in a plunge pool or a hot tub.

When it’s time for bed, head up the stylish staircase, which has a contemporary bannister with a steel railing and glass facade. It’s a nice touch and adds a little panache to the home.

All four bedrooms are spacious and carpeted with the main featuring a gorgeous en-suite and beautiful cupboards with a natural wood finish. It feels like something you’d get in a top-class hotel.

Situated on a 450sqm lot on The Promenade, this home is just a few streets back from the river, and is close to Deep Water Point Reserve, Booragoon shopping centre and the Canning Bridge entertainment precinct.

Mt Pleasant is a fantastic spot and you’re bound to spend lots of time going for walks and cycles along The Esplanade, or fishing and sailing in the river.

$1,895,000

Home open today (Saturday March 6) 2pm-2.45pm

44B The Promenade, Mount Pleasant

Harcourts Applecross 9364 2788

Eric Hartanto 0421 272 152