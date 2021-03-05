Spirit of the streets

A SPECIAL concert will be held tomorrow afternoon (Sunday March 7) to raise much-needed funds for the Fremantle Street Doctor.

For more than 15 years the mobile service has been providing non-judgemental health care to marginalised, disadvantaged and homeless people in the local community.

The service aims to care for people who struggle to access a mainstream GP, and is staffed by general practitioners, registered nurses and social workers.

Sunday’s fund-raising concert at St John’s Church in Fremantle will feature artists playing a mix of folk,jazz, blues and contemporary pop.

You’ll be able to enjoy all the old favourites including famous songs by the likes of Leonard Cohen, Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Fleetwood Mac and Bruce Springsteen.

The concert will be headlined by Nick Melidonis, a stalwart of the Perth music scene who founded the successful folk group The West Coast Trio and pop group Gemini, who penned the hit Sunshine River.

Also on the bill is singer-songwriter Keith McDonald and John Hunter, a talented bass player who has played with many leading jazz groups in Perth.

Organisers hope to add more acts to the bill before Sunday’s concert, which will be held from2pm-5pm and includes afternoontea and canapés.

The Fremantle Street Doctor provides over 2000 consultations annually, with more than 20 per cent of patients using the service identifying as homeless and 38 per cent of patients self-identifying as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander. More than 80 per cent of clients present with more than one medical condition, and more than 90 per cent of clients used Freo Street Doctor as their primary healthcare provider.

You can buy tickets for the fundraiser at eventbrite.com.au/e/collaboration-fundraiser-tickets-139584628381