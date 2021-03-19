Bowlers rebound with refurbishment

THE Mt Pleasant Bowling Club has had another significant victory, with Melville council voting to spend $330,000 on a refurbishment over the next two years.

The club had been facing closure two years ago, with the council aiming to fill the site with rate-producing housing.

But following community outcry, that plan has been ditched and the council has been working with the club to bring in other users.

The funding approved at the council’s February meeting will bring the club up to disability standards, create a movable wall in the function room so part of it can be hired out, remove all asbestos, and upgrade the air-conditioning and plumbing.