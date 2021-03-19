Scouts jubilant

BADEN POWELL’S Scouts have won their battle to save their Ardross hall.

On Tuesday night Melville councillors voted to initiate a rezoning of tiny Baden Powell reserve to public open space – against the recommendation of staff who wanted it as a thoroughfare for developers (“Council dibs on scout hall,” Herald, March 13).

Green space campaigner Bob Peters said it was wonderful to see a turnout of about 100 supporters, including Scouts from across the city, at the council meeting.

“We were also able to submit more copies of the petition, with nearly 700 signatures in total being collected.

“I would particularly like acknowledge the contribution of councillor Margaret Sandford in getting the rezoning through,” Mr Peters said.

“Her knowledge of the process, her advice and her drive was invaluable.

“We can now look forward to certainty, and plan to make Baden Powell Reserve both a permanent home for the Scouts and a wonderful local park.”

The Scouts had been at the park for 70 years, but it’s landlocked by a number of proposed developments and the city’s planning staff had been under pressure to let residents use the park for vehicle access so they weren’t forced onto Canning Highway.