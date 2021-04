Admissions – Veronica Bell, Grace Pappelendam,

NOTRE DAME uni’s Stations of the Cross will be held this Easter after last year’s event was cancelled during the Covid shutdown.

The event, led by seminarians from the Redemptoris Mater Seminary in Morley, is a

14-step Catholic procession commemorating Jesus Christ’s last day on Earth as a man.

In Fremantle, the route is marked with 14 bronze sculptures created by Australian artist Peter Schipperheyn.

The procession starts at 10am at the Holy Spirit Chapel on Mouat Street.