AS of the Herald’s deadline on Wednesday evening (early this week due to the Easter break), Fremantle mayor Brad Pettitt was still waiting to see if he’ll grab a seat in Parliament’s Upper House.

With 83.9 per cent of the vote counted for the South Metropolitan electorate, Dr Pettitt was neck-and-neck with Labor’s Victoria Helps to take the sixth seat, but he’s likely to gather more of the below-the-line votes being counted this week and is predicted to win – the only Greens to make it.