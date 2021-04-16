Freo CEO steps down

FREMANTLE council CEO Philip St John has resigned after five years in the role.

Mr St John, who was only one year into his latest contract, said despite the rewards of the job, it was time for a change.

“It’s been no secret that on a personal level it’s been a challenging couple of years for me, with my own health scares and the passing of close friends and family,” Mr St John said.

“I have reached a stage in my life where I really feel the need for a better work/life balance.”

Mr St John will stay in the role until the council determines a process to find a replacement.

Deputy mayor Andrew Sullivan said Mr St John deserved praise for his professionalism and productivity.

“His first role at the city was as director of planning during a period of very significant planning reforms, and he later returned as our CEO to help implement the council’s ambitious strategic imperatives,” Cr Sullivan said.