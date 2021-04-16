Mighty mini show

• Gerry Westenberg and his amazingly-detailed models, including a diorama of Freo’s secret sub base.

A MINIATURE exhibition of naval sea power in the Shipwrecks Museum in Fremantle has proven so popular it’s been extended so people heading to the Anzac Day ceremonies can stop by.

Created by renowned ship model maker Gerry Westenberg, the exhibition features more than 100 models ranging from about 20cm long to 1.6 metres. The centrepiece includes a complete diorama of the secret World War II submarine base in Fremantle Harbour with two submarine tenders, a tanker, three workboats and eight submarines.

Westenberg says he researches his models extensively before starting to build them.

Naval Sea Power in Miniature is at the WA Shipwrecks Museum on Cliff Street, Fremantle (just near Bathers Beach) and runs from 9.30am – 5pm until April 26.