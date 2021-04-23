Competition: A world filled with dreams and fascination

To help celebrate the relaunch out Flightcity simulator centre we’re giving away 4 x 30 minute packages valued at $175

Aviation has long captured the imagination of all, including young folk bitten by the technological world that makes flying a safe and exciting adventure.

The likely hood for most is they will only ever look out a side window and wonder what actually happen up front.

Flightcity Boeing 777 simulator located at Jandakot airport is a very realistic experience and as close as most will get to the real thing.

With packages starting from 30 minutes (we’ll make sure you get two take offs and landings) at $175.00 this makes a standout gift for almost anyone.

With around 14,000 locations available worldwide we design an experience that will stay with you for years to come. Absolutely no previous experience is necessary as our experienced instructors will guide you to a successful landing.

Our simulator is used by professional pilots preparing for airline interviews and those transitioning to multi crew environments.

Many people suffer a fear of flying, to help alleviate those fears and make flying the relaxing experience it should be we have developed a course that take you through background of aircraft design, certification, maintenance, redundancies and training.

The packages will have a validity of three months.