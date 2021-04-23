Stylish voyage

A MEMORABLE house usually has one or two interesting features or talking points.

This Bayswater abode has a front deck that looks like the prow of a ship cutting through a tranquil lake of grass.

It’s just one of the lovely features in this five bedroom, two bathroom home, which was built in the mid 20th century and has been restored and enhanced over the years.

High ceilings, large rooms and plenty of natural light create a spacious feel synonymous with homes of this era.

The polished wooden floors really pop, adding a lovely contrast to the neutral tones on the walls and ceiling.

The owners clearly have good taste and a nice sense of style, blending the old and new with aplomb.

Highlights include the stylish kitchen, which has vintage pendant lights and bold hexagonal tiles that blend into the splashback, and a dining room that features polished concrete floors.

The house has a nice indoor-outdoor flow with sliding doors in the dining room connecting to a large decked alfresco out back.

There’s heaps of space on the deck, making it perfect for a large family gathering or hosting a dinner party for friends.

Off to the side is a small patch of grass with a modern pizza oven in the corner.

Complete with storage for wood, this is a superb addition to the garden and I could imagine whipping up some margheritas for friends and family.

With five bedrooms and two bathrooms you’re never going to run out of space when people come to stay.

The huge main bedroom is a cracker and features a lovely ensuite.

The bedrooms, living spaces and home office are split over two levels, so there’s plenty of scope for a parent’s retreat, teenage den or if a visiting family want an area to themselves.

The home includes off-street parking for four vehicles (partially covered), a large secure storage shed/workshop and reticulated gardens.

Situated on a generous 481sqm green-titled block on Drake Street, this home is close to the centre of Bayswater, a street away from Hillcrest Reserve, and within walking distance of sought-after primary schools and Chisholm College.

This large family house has plenty of style and features and a competitive price tag to boot.

Buyers in the $800,000’s

65 Drake Street, Bayswater

ACTON Mt Lawley 9272 2488

Agent Carlos Lehn 0478 927 017