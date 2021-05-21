Pushing the limits

Ivor Houston starts his epic charity walk in Fremantle.

Ivor Houston has started his epic 4000km walk from Bathers Beach to Bondi Beach to raise funds for refugees and asylum seekers.

Pushing a small pram with a GPS tracker, drone and a few essentials, it will take the 21-year-old about seven months walking 20-30km a day to complete the gruelling journey.

Mr Houston was inspired to do the walk after his mum and dad took in a Malaysian family they met through the Blue Mountains Refugee support Group.

They have been living with the Houstons for one and a half years, but their future is uncertain.

“As of one month ago the family were denied protection visa, which they have appealed and are waiting to hear back to see if they have to be deported in one month,” says Mr Houston’s sister-in-law Emma Mckay.

Before setting-off, Mr Houston had been training every day for the epic journey and hopes to run some of it as his fitness builds-up.

“Ivor got a tattoo of a left ‘foot-step’ – a traditional hand poke tattoo by Corey Wesley at Artful Ink in Margaret River,” Ms Mckay says.

“The tattoo is a series of dots to honour and respect the traditional owners of this Sacred Land and to remind him to take one step at a time.

“He will place the second foot-step tattoo upon the completion of the journey, when he reaches Sydney.”

Ms Mckay says Ivor is planning to move to Fremantle after finishing his charity walk.

All money raised will go to the Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group and Act for Peace, an international aid and development charity.

To donate go to au.gofundme.com/f/on-foot-across-australia-for-bmrsg and to follow Mr Houston’s progress check out his website onfootacrossaustralia.com