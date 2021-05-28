Flat out fun on the quay

Port services officer Scott Bowden and West Australian Marathon Club president Lisa Rowe (rear) are ready to run for fun on Victoria Quay with youngsters Lewis and Hugh Wilkinson. Photo by Steve Grant

WHARFIES are a tough lot; while this year’s City to Surf through the western suburbs was cancelled over Covid fears, Fremantle Ports has had no such qualms and will fill the gap with its own fun run along historic Victoria Quay.

This week the port authority announced the Harbour Master Classic would be held on Sunday August 29, offering 5km and 10km distances along the quay and out to the South Mole lighthouse. There’ll also be a kids’ event.

The event will be run by the West Australian Marathon Club, which last year celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Ports’ corporate manager Neil Stanbury said runners would appreciate the dead-flat course, while the action of the working port would ensure something more interesting than a slog through the ‘burbs.

“Without doubt, this is going to be a spectacular course along the length of Victoria Quay, with the outer points being the South Mole lighthouse and the subway at the eastern end,” Mr Stanbury said.

“The WAMC are experts at turning on great running events and we’re pleased to partner with them.

“They’ve planned a terrific course that starts at E-Shed and makes its way past the heritage-listed buildings along Victoria Quay, ships, cargo, the Passenger Terminal, then back and out to the iconic lighthouse.

“It’ll not only be a fast course for the top competitors, but a chance for every runner to experience the beauty of the port.”

All runners will receive a medal and there will be prizes for top placings, largest team and best nautical costume.

Entries are now open at www. wamc.org.au

The fun run is another of the Ports’ initiatives to increase locals’ familiarity with the quay in anticipation of its redevelopment into a commercial and tourism precinct over the next decade.