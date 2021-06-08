Square tender discussed

FREMANTLE council will meet this Tuesday evening to discuss a tender process to find a builder to complete the Walyalup Civic Centre.

Work on the site ground to a virtual halt about two weeks ago when head contractor Pindan went into administration.

Although the Chook watched sub-contractors take their tools and head home when word of Pindan’s collapse spread through the worksite, the council believes a trust account set up independently of the builder has protected their payments.

A source said the council hoped it would be easier for Pindan’s administrator to release the project because it had fewer creditors attached.

The Herald understands $39.9 million has been invoiced for the $41.3m project, with the council also dipping $1.5m into its contingency funds because fire suppression at the old Town Hall was more difficult and expensive than expected.

CEO departs

The meeting will be the first following CEO Philip St John’s departure from the council; he announced his resignation mid-April but was due to officially step down yesterday (Fri June 4).

The economic architect of the Kings Square redevelopment (it’s not officially Walyalup Koort yet), city business director Glen Dougall, has been appointed acting CEO for 12 months or until the position is filled permanently.

Senior state public servant Rob McDonald has been appointed an independent member of the council’s CEO recruitment panel.