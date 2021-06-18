Unique design

YOU can tell this Fremantle home was designed by an award-winning architect.

There’s a lovely flow with the indoor and outdoor areas blending effortlessly together and plenty of natural light and stonework.

In fact there’s two dwellings – the main residence and a sophisticated pavilion beside it – with four bedrooms and two bathrooms in total.

They’re independent of each other but share an elevated block that has fantastic views of Fremantle Port and the Indian Ocean.

The natural materials used in the build catch the northern light, creating a stylish mosaic of glass, steel and timber.

The ground level in the main home has a gorgeous open plan living area with a stylish open fireplace and natural stonework.

But the room is defined by the floor-to-ceiling glass concertina doors that open onto a stunning decked alfresco. This is a real cracker and overlooks a lush terraced garden.

A magical place to unwind with a glass of vino.

Back inside there is a sleek kitchen with stylish wooden cupboards, premium appliances and a striking stainless-steel benchtop and island.

It really is a lovely kitchen and a nice place to whip up meals for family and friends.

Upstairs two bedrooms have soaring A-frame ceilings with walk-in robes, while the third has an attic space.

The main bedroom is a classic, featuring a spacious balcony with glorious vistas of the port and ocean.

When it comes time to relax, enjoy the deep bath and open shower in the bathroom.

The upper-level pavilion, also designed by architect Michael Patroni, is a sophisticated and versatile guest house.

This innovative freestanding apartment boasts stunning polished concrete flooring, European style bathroom and floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

It really is a great bolthole for visiting family and guests, teenage kids, or even 20-somethings that refuse to leave the nest.

The home includes a wine cellar, ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, under floor heating and a large double garage with masses of storage.

Situated on a 471sqm lot in a heritage precinct, you are a short walk from Fremantle CBD, but just far enough away from the hustle and bustle when you want to relax.

This is a unique and stylish house that has the wow factor.

Call for price and viewing

3 Girton Lane, Fremantle

dethridgeGROVES 9336 1166

Agent Linda Digby 0402 122 267