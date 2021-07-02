Great locale

THE classic intrigue of the Mediterranean countryside meets the lively lifestyle of Central Fremantle. Situated on Hampton Road, this three-bedroom one-bathroom charmer is a world all of its own.

Set comfortably back from the street and nestled among plenty of greenery, the bustle of Central Freo feels like a distant memory, even if it is only a few streets away.

If you listen closely, you can practically hear the gentle strumming of a lyre.

Step inside and you’ll begin to understand the ‘mantle’ in Fremantle as you walk past a fireplace. And then another. And another. And another.

With high ornate ceilings and sleek jarrah floorboards, it’s easy to tell this home was created with an attention to detail that would be the envy of a classical Greek sculptor.

Proportions are generous with a big open floor plan and three big bedrooms – no arguing over who gets the good room here.

In the kitchen, you’ll find lots of natural light and plenty of countertop space to chop up cebollas for your paella.

The kitchen is also open to the dining room for easy conversation while prepping the dinner.

The spacious backyard is a magical green oasis with a shade structure, a towering frangipani, and even a swing set and monkey bars.

There’s also a chicken coop at the back – a fun project for an eco-conscious youth.

The home includes a parking space, ducted air-conditioning and has been well-maintained.

Situated on a 607sqm block close to Wray Avenue, South Terrace and a local primary school, this zesty Freo wonder will have you saying perfecto.

From $990,000

37 Hampton Road, Fremantle

Mark Brophy Estate Agent 9335 9800

Denise Muir 0419 932 302