Howlett hints at inquiry challenge

COCKBURN mayor Logan Howlett has revealed he is considering a legal challenge into the state government inquiry into his council.

Mr Howlett flagged the challenge while declaring an impartiality interest on an item rushed onto last Thursday’s council agenda at the last moment.

“The nature of the interest being … I am currently considering legal advice regarding a judicial review of the findings,” Mr Howlett said.

He has told the Herald he is unable to comment further while considering the advice.

Mr Howlett had raised the agenda item, which calls on the council’s CEO to seek meetings with the director general of the local government department, because he felt his response to the authors of the inquiry report were largely ignored.

“In my view, having looked carefully at what I’ve personally submitted in response to the draft inquiry report; there were only cosmetic changes, with one exception,” Mr Howlett said.

“Those persons referred to in the City of Cockburn inquiry findings need to be assured that their submissions were considered and not put to one side without a fair and proper examination of their responses.”

Mr Howlett noted Subiaco council had also sought a meeting with the department over similar concerns over its own inquiry, released in May.

Mr Howlett’s motion was approved on a 6-2 vote.

