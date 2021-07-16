Two beyond par

Minjee Lee is representing Australia in the Olympics.

SIBLINGS Min Woo and Minjee Lee both have the drive when it comes to the golf course.

Claiming $1.7 million in his second professional win, Min Woo took out the 2021 Scottish Open this week, beating Thomas Detry and Matthew Fitzpatrick in the first playoff hole.

“A fantastic win from Min! The whole club is so proud of him and next week the opportunity to play in his first Major,” said Royal Fremantle Golf Club manager Gavin Burt.

“We are thrilled for him.”

Olympics

His older sister Minjee, 25, will be chasing the gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics this month.

The pair started teeing off at a young age and were competing at a high level by the time they hit high school.

Minjee even moved schools, from MLC to Corpus Christie, to be closer to Royal Fremantle Golf Club.

A choice backed up when she became the youngest winner of the WA Amateur Open in 2010 while still a year 9 student.

Her first win in a professional event was the Victorian Open in 2014, though as a 17-year-old she had to play as an amateur, and she was at the same 18th green six years later to watch her brother secure his breakthrough win, though as a professional his came with a handy $183,330 cheque.

Whenever the pair aren’t playing abroad, Mr Burt says “they’re always working hard and playing at Royal Fremantle Golf Club.”

When at home with their parents in Winthrop, the pair are coached by Ritchie Smith, who started training Minjee at 10 Min at 14.

Smith says Min “is one of the longest pro golfers in the world,” giving him a great advantage on the biggest courses.

The internationally renowned coach believes Minjee has a great chance of picking up an Olympic medal this time around.

“She’s determined to win,” Smith said.

“She was in the top 10 at Rio but I think she will be receiving a medal this time.”

The golfers are known to take an active role in the club’s community, helping others on top of their own training.

“Minjee is great with the kids,” Mr Burt says.

“Everyone at the club loves them and supports the two.”

Sharpshooter Minjee is currently ranked 14th in the world after breaking into the top 10 in 2018, reaching at an impressive 6th.

British Open

Her 22-year-old brother mightn’t have a top 10 ranking yet, however he’s heading into the British Open, where he was due to be the first of the Aussie contingent to tee off on Thursday afternoon (our time).

“We have all seen the time and commitment Min has put in at the club to prepare himself for this success,” said Mr Burt.

“The hard work has paid off and we wish him every success in the week ahead.”

As the Chook went to bed, he was off the pace at 4-over, some nine shots behind the leaders.