Voicefest returns

THIS weekend massed voices will fill some of Fremantle’s iconic venues as Fremantle Songfest returns for its third year – double the size of the last outing.

Festival director Matt Clements said there would be more than 400 participants out and about singing in Fremantle this weekend, with everyone keen to get out after Covid forced the cancelling of so many gigs.

“We’re celebrating being able to sing again,” Mr Clements said.

This year’s festival has a global theme, with music ranging from a Noongar choir to Serbian and Burundian ensembles.

Even the locals such as Glyde In Song and Voicemale are trying their hand at some world music.

As a taster, Voicemale and Glyde In Song will be playing at the Navy Club on High Street on Friday (if you’ve

got an early Herald), then Saturday morning workshops at St Paul’s Church in Beaconsfield will give budding Domingos a chance to stretch the vocal chords.

The concerts start at 2pm on Saturday, at St Paul’s Church, St Paul’s Hall and Victoria Hall; tix are $10 on the door.

A farewell concert will be held at St Paul’s tomorrow (Sunday July 18) from 10.30 – just after the church services.

For more info see songfest.com.au