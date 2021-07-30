Get active

Seniors can take advantage of a free swimming course at Fremantle Leisure Centre next month.

Held in conjunction with Royal Life Saving WA, the four-week Aqua Skills gives the over-55s a refresher in swimming, water safety and lifesaving.

Aqua Skills is just one of the many seniors activities offered by Fremantle council through its Age Friendly City Plan, which aims to decrease loneliness, and increase social participation and volunteering in the over 55s.

The plan has become especially important during covid, which has restricted people from getting out and about.

Launched earlier this year, the Together Again Café is proving to be a big hit.

“It’s a free monthly social outing featuring morning tea and live entertainment from a variety of cultural performers,” says the city’s positive ageing officer Kay Raymond.

“We created the Together Again

Café to celebrate older people, cultural diversity and people of all abilities, and enable everyone to feel welcome, safe and happy in their own community.



“There’s also the Memory Café at Fremantle Arts Centre, which offers local people living with dementia and their carers a monthly catch-up to meet new friends, share experiences and access support from Alzheimer’s WA.



“We’ve expanded the Tech Help program at Fremantle Library to three times a week, which provides free support and one-on-one training for over 55s on how to use technology including smart phones, laptops and tablets.”



With access to a diverse range of facilities including Fremantle Library, Fremantle Park Sport and Community Centre and The Meeting Place, the city is able to offer seniors everything from IT classes to carpet bowls.



“Some of our program highlights include the ‘Come and Try’ activities, where there’s something for everyone across arts, crafts, health, wellbeing and technology,” Ms Raymond says.



“In fact, this term we have an exciting program on offer comprising yoga, tech help, basket weaving, beaded jewellery making and carpet bowls.



“The Wanjoo Lounge is a wonderful space for over 55s that’s run by volunteers, where everyone is welcome to come in for a cuppa, have a chat, read the paper and make some new friends.



“Several of our social groups meet at the Wanjoo Lounge and The Meeting Place in South Fremantle for walking days, knitting and crocheting, and new members are always encouraged to join in on the fun. I encourage everyone to take full advantage of the wide range of over 55s activities on offer and have fun, learn new skills and meet new friends in the community.”



For more info about Fremantle’s positive ageing program, visit fremantle.wa.gov.au/ positiveageing