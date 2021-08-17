Surge for bridge

· by · in News. ·

A PETITION calling for the Fremantle Traffic Bridge’s retention has hit 5000 signatures after a decision to demolish it announced last week sparked a new wave of protest.

A proposal from Save Old Fremantle Bridge to turn the old structure into a tourist “high line” a la New York also caught the eye of Hollywood actress Kate Walsh, who told her 3.9 million Instagram and 1.9 million Facebook followers she was “so into this”. 

Her support for an $80 million film studio on Victoria Quay was crucial in getting a funding commitment from the McGowan government.

SOBA co-founder Isadora Noble said their community campaign was roaring along, but she was bitterly disappointed to discover Fremantle council hadn’t planned on making a submission when the WA Heritage Council deliberated on the demolition this week.

Nor would the council share its previous submissions to the group.

Fence-sitting

“As the only ‘interested party’ allowed to make a submission to the Heritage Council, the Western Australian community are relying on Fremantle council to protect the bridge from destruction,” Ms Noble said.

“Fremantle Council is not doing enough.”

Ms Noble said with Freo council fence-sitting, the group was planning to take some of its North Fremantle Primary School members and their colourful banners to the Heritage Council meeting to present the petition, which has just been officially lodged.

“Let’s see what St George Tce locals have to say about Freo Highline,” Ms Noble said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s