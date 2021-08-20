Bridge design phase to start

MAIN ROADS starts its consultation on the “aesthetics” of Fremantle’s new traffic bridge this week.

The department is holding three design forums, on Thursday August 26 and Saturday (August 29) at 10am at the Tradewinds Hotel and next Tuesday August 31 at 6pm in the North Fremantle Community Centre.

It says the sessions will look at the aesthetics, as well as walking and cycling connections, heritage interpretation and some landscaping.

The department says it’s working with Whadjuk elders to better understand the significance of the area and potential themes and stories for the design.

Coming this week, the bridge will be inspected to check on its stability, though Main Roads says that’s unrelated to the replacement plans. It says “be patient” and expect traffic delays.