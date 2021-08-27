Competition: Win a family staycation!

WIN ONE OF 2 x KIDS RULE SCHOOL HOLIDAYS PACKAGE GIVE AWAY VALUED AT $600 EACH

• Overnight stay in a Two Bedroom Interconnecting Apartment including two living and dining areas

• Snack and Activity Packs for the little ones

• Red Balloon Voucher

• Delicious Cheese platter & Wine for the adults so the kids can’t have all the fun!

There’s fun for the whole family around the corner, so head into Perth’s city with the tribe in tow to see what’s on offer these School Holidays. Whether you’re looking to have a jam-packed adventure with the little ones or a relaxing staycation away from routine, experience a vacation a bit closer to home this year with Citadines Perth – furry family members included!

Located in the heart of the CBD, Citadines is the perfect base for your next trip with opportunities to explore the surrounding sights of Perth before returning to your home away from home after a long day of discovering.

With an endless list of sights, attractions, and venues to explore – all accessible by foot from Citadines Perth – there’s no reason not to get excited! Rent a bike and go for a morning ride by the Swan River. Catch a sun rise or set out on an afternoon through Kings Park and Botanic Gardens to really embrace the landscape of the city. For lovers of art, exploring some of Perth’s best-known art galleries is a must – from international travelling exhibitions to local Aussie art at the Gallery of WA, to a more contemporary space for younger artists at PS Art Space, there’s a space for everyone to channel their inner Monet.

If having fun is a must for your family, then head over to Elizabeth Quay – where there are a range of family-friendly activities to try. The free community water park is open daily (perfect for those warmer months!), and the beautiful carousel that promises to bring joy to visitors of all ages, all just moments away from your base at Citadines Perth.

Valued at over $1000, these memorable giveaways will wow the adults and kids! With separate living and dining spaces the open apartment is perfect for a family getaway, coupled with snacks and activity packs as well as a Red Balloon Voucher it’s the ideal School Holidays package.

Citadines St Georges Terrace

185 St Georges Terrace, Perth

