THIS three bedroom apartment in Booragoon is full of surprises.

It’s amazing how much space there is, and it’s all very tastefully decorated with plantation shutters and lovely flooring.

The overall impression is bright and light, tricking your brain into thinking you are in a much larger property.

The surprises don’t end there – if you venture out the back there is a lovely courtyard with a private gate opening onto a sprawling shared garden with walking paths.

It is like something you would find down south in a rural retreat; a little slice of Margaret River in your backyard.

It would be handy if you have a small dog with a ready-made micro-park outside your back garden.

The courtyard itself is dappled with shade from the nearby trees and is a lovely spot to relax with a cup of coffee and a good book or a Kindle or ehm, tablet (whatever people read from these days).

The apartment itself has a lovely open plan lounge/dining room that is classy and has a nice family feel about it.

In fact, a family of three have lived here for many years, attesting to the amount of living space. It has the look of a home that has been very well maintained.

There’s a decent galley-style kitchen with pantry and dishwasher, leading to a well-sized laundry at the side.

All the bedrooms are spacious with two of them and the living room opening onto the large balcony, which runs the length of the complex and overlooks the relaxing gardens.

The home includes air conditioning and a secure garage.

Situated in the Shirbank complex on Marcus Avenue, the home is within walking distance of lots of local restaurants, cafes and parks, and Piney Lakes Reserve is nearby. The bus stops for the CBD and Freo are not far away, and it’s a five minute drive to Westfield Booragoon Shopping Centre.

This classy apartment has loads of room and a lovely rural escape out the back.

From $530,000

7/1 Marcus Avenue, Booragoon

Home open today (Saturday

August 28) 9.30am-10am

ACTON Projects 6147 6655

Barbara Roberts 0477 172 240