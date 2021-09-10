Mofflin pulls out

Full candidate list

FREMANTLE councillor Frank Mofflin has pulled out of the race to be mayor.

With former state MP Adele Carles entering the race last week, Cr Mofflin said he’d spoken with trusted advisors and decided to withdraw and offer his support to Cr Hannah Fitzhardinge, a fellow member of Labor’s Willagee branch.

With nominations closing on Thursday afternoon, both Fremantle and Cockburn will have five people up for the top job, while East Fremantle mayor Jim O’Neill has waltzed back unopposed.

Fremantle mayoral candidates:

Former state MP and lawyer Adele Carles; nurse and Fremantle Traffic Bridge supporter Martin Douthwaite; current councillor, businessperson and facilitator Hannah Fitzhardinge, musician Rod Grljusich; and, current councillor and human resources consultant Marija Vujcic.

Cockburn mayoral candidates:

Former chalkie turned businessman Chris Davies; former Labor electorate officer Phil Eva; current mayor Logan Howlett who’s after a record-breaking fourth term; current councillor and standards panel regular Michael Separovich; and, current councillor and marketing executive Chontelle Stone.

Fremantle ward candidates:

City Ward: Mia Kriznic, Adin Lang, Craig Ross.

Hilton Ward: Jason Amaranti, Patrick Glynn, Ben Lawver.

South Ward: Steven Pynt, Jennifer Suffling, Andrew Sullivan.

North Ward: Doug Thompson, Mark Woodcock.

Beaconsfield Ward: Fedele Camarda, Felix Pal.

Former mayor Jenny Archibald was unopposed in East Ward.

Cockburn ward candidates:

Central Ward: Gary Allen, Philip Eva, Chontelle Stone, Bradley Zarins, Lechun (Carol) Zhang.

West Ward: Syed Ahmed, Kevin Allen, Michelle Cohen, Chris Davies, Hunter Eva, Michael Fineberg, Michael Separovich, Shaun Thomas.

East Ward: Angela De Silva, Tarun Dewan, Stephen Greenwood, Voon Kin (Peter) Hoe, Igor Mironenko.

East Fremantle Ward candidates: Plympton Ward: Jennifer Harrington, Mark Wilson.

Woodside Ward: Andrew Blakeley, Eric (Tony) Watkins, Andrew White.

Preston Point Ward: Amy Johnson, Laura Mascaro.

Andrew McPhail was unopposed in Richmond ward.

Melville ward candidates:

Applecross-Mt Pleasant Ward: Barry Jones, Steve Kepert, Rhonda Kerr, Clive Ross, Michael Thompson.

Bicton-Attadale-Alfred Cove Ward: Jane Edinger, Melissa Horner, George Panayotou.

Bull Creek-Leeming Ward: Marie Curtis, Jennifer Spanbroek, Crawford Yorke.

Centre Ward: Lina Jaafar, Katy Mair.

Karen Wheatland was unopposed in Palmyra-Melville-Willagee and Nicole Robins was unopposed in Bateman-Kardinya-Murdoch.