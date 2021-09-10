Studio funds make budget

Premier Mark McGowan with Fremantle MP Simone McGurk and stars Kate Walsh, Ben Elton and Tim Minchin on Victoria Quay.

THE McGowan has now committed its promise to build a film studio on Fremantle’s Victoria Quay to the state budget.

On Thursday premier/treasurer Mark McGowan announced the state-of-the-art studio would get $105 million in this year’s budget, while $230m would lock in the new traffic bridge.

The budget also included $23m for the staged redevelopment of John Curtin College of the Arts, $6m to tizz up Fremantle Cemetery and the previously announced $35m police station.

“Fremantle is a special place and this budget reflects the McGowan government’s commitment to ensuring it stays that way,” Fremantle MP Simone McGurk said.

“I’m proud of the McGowan government’s vote of confidence in Fremantle as the state’s second city – the future looks bright.”