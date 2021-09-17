Coogee cracker

THERE is a resort feel to this North Coogee property and it’s only a few streets away from the Indian Ocean.

I could imagine going for a salutary swim in the morning, before returning home for a barbecue with family and friends in the alfresco.

Located at the rear of the property, it’s a stunning entertaining area with polished stone tiles and a soaring timber ceiling that slopes upwards, maximising the scenery and natural light.

Most of this four bedroom two bathroom abode is bathed in natural light thanks to the towering floor-to-ceiling windows, which conjure up views of the manicured gardens.

They are pleasing on the eye and include a courtyard and a Manchurian pear tree.

The extensive use of honey-coloured blackbutt timber and polished stone in this property remind me of a luxury getaway in Busselton or Dunsborough.

It has that relaxed-yet-luxurious feel you get with high-end properties close to the beach.

The open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area is particularly attractive, with lovely wooden veneers on the cupboards contrasting with the sleek stainless steel appliances.

There’s a double sink and plenty of bench space for prepping food, so entertaining would be a cinch.

Another great talking point in this house is the super wide staircase that sweeps up to the first floor. Again it employs lovely timber on the steps and has a stylish walkway overhead.

I could imagine walking down the stairs with a Martini in hand, ready to greet guests as they arrive for a dinner party.

The bedrooms are all of the same high standard with the downstairs main including an ensuite with twin shower and twin vanities, and lovely natural stone tiles and benchtops.

There’s also a laundry and powder room on the ground floor.

The three upstairs bedrooms all have walk-in storage and lovely finishes.

There is a second living area up here with a kitchenette – perfect for older children – and a semi-enclosed terrace with shutters, making it an all-weather zone.

The home includes a security camera system, reverse-cycle air-con, ceiling fans and an extra-large double garage plus driveway parking.

Situated on a 390sqm block on Heirisson Way, you are a short walk from North Coogee Dog Beach, and a very short drive from CY O’Connor beach and South Beach.

This is a great resort-style property in a nice locale.

From $1,825,000

Home open today (Saturday September 18) 11-11:30am

43 Heirisson Way, North Coogee

dethridgeGROVES 9336 1166

Michael Harries 0434 076 229