WALK to your favourite part of central Freo and look up – you’re probably looking at 6D Nairn Street.

If you could pick up this two-bedroom two-bathroom apartment and move it anywhere in the world, you wouldn’t.

It’s situated just metres from some of Freo’s best restaurants including Bread in Common next door and Lions And Tigers around the corner.

The apartment has just enough distance from iconic pubs like the pirate-themed Darling Darling that you can reach them easily, but the noise won’t reach you.

Options are no less varied during the day, with Esplanade Park offering plenty of grass for a sunny picnic, with a playground for little nippers and a skate park for the older kids – or you!

The location is worth it for the two parking spots alone, but you won’t need to use the car much with everything so close.

North and south-facing balconies add a sense of spaciousness to this otherwise compact apartment which overlooks Freo’s beautiful and historical architecture. The balconies get enough sunlight for the at-home gardener to create a luscious space for relaxing or grow a delicious salad, so living in an apartment doesn’t mean missing out on the pleasures of a home.

The property is neatly sectioned through the middle, with an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area leading onto a generous terrace with city views.

This portion of the home, with its feeling of friendly openness, is ideal for hosting gatherings.

On the other side of the home are two bedrooms separated from one another by individual bathrooms and a laundry. The setup allows for welcome privacy between family members when desired.

The apartment would also make an ideal holiday home for a Perth family looking for a relaxing bolthole in Freo.

Opportunities are rare to join in the vibrant lifestyle offered by this part of town for less than $700,000.

The secure and safe home is ready to live in with no renovations necessary and no hidden costs, so you’ll be ready hit the beach straight away.

A primary school within walking distance allows more time for you to experience everything this zesty part of town has to offer.

This is a cosy gem in the heart of Freo.

$680,000

6D Nairn Street, Fremantle

Mark Brophy Real Estate 9335 9800

Mark Brophy 0403 382 555