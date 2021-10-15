Chamber, council sign MOU

FREMANTLE council and the chamber of commerce have signed a three-year agreement which promises the business group a seat on council advisory committees.

The new MOU also locks in a collaborative approach to attracting major infrastructure projects and event funding.

It also guarantees the chamber $25,000 for its Business Capacity Building Program and Fremantle Business Awards, as well as a refund of 75 per cent of the rates from its Phillimore Street hq, about $12,810.

While the chamber gets an invite to the council’s advisory groups, the Chook noticed there wasn’t a reciprocal clause.

Fremantle deputy mayor Andrew Sullivan said the redevelopment of Walyalup Koort was showing signs of success in reinvigorating the CBD economy, but said Fremantle still faced challenges with the relocation of container shipping to Kwinana.

“The chamber is the most well-established and broadly-based representative organisation for the business community in Fremantle and enjoys the strong support of the business community,‚Äù Cr Sullivan said.

Under the MOU the council and chamber will also meet on a quarterly basis.