High marks

IT doesn’t get much better than this two-level home in the heart of Fremantle’s West End.

Living here you would feel like a Fremantle merchant in the late 1800s, revelling in the apartment’s soaring four metre ceilings, outdoor terrace and lofty windows, which bathe the rooms in natural light.

A home review normally starts on the ground floor, but I’m going to start at the top, the very top, where you having an amazing rooftop terrace with 360 degree views of Fremantle.

This four bedroom two bathroom property is situated beside the corner of Pakenham and High Streets, so you get to enjoy all the historic buildings in the West End and beyond.

The terrace really is an amazing crown jewel, and I would never tire of sitting up here with family and friends, enjoying a few drinks as the sun slowly sinks below the horizon.

The rooftop terraces are part of a flowing indoor-outdoor space, making them practical as well as beautiful.

Up here we have three bedrooms, a bathroom, laundry, living area and study, so it could function as a seperate living zone for visiting family or friends.

The first floor is equally impressive with a massive ensuite bedroom, seperate lounge and an open plan living/dining/kitchen area. The seperate lounge has a beautiful vintage fireplace and is tucked away in a cosy corner for snuggling up with loved ones in front of the TV.

The soaring ceilings, high windows and light wooden floors combine to make the apartment feel super spacious and airy, with the stunning dining area feeling absolutely massive, without being soulless. The kitchen is stylish and has a nice range of sleek stainless steel appliances, contrasting with the natural grain on the light wooden cupboards.

There is a good chance your friends will be wowed before they reach the flat, as they pass through the grand doors on High Street and enter a beautiful foyer with classy floor tiles, an archway and a chandelier chaperoning you to the vintage jarrah staircase.

It’s straight out of a swanky residence in Belgravia, London.

The entry is only shared by one other apartment, and there is gated parking for at least two cars off Pakenham Street.

This 223sqm apartment is in an amazing location surrounded by a plethora of cafes, bars and restaurants, with Pakenham Street quickly becoming a food and drink precinct (it’s rumoured a Dingo Brewery is going to be the latest addition).

Bathers Beach is a couple of hundred metres down the road and South Beach is only a short bus or bike ride away.

This grand apartment is truly living the Freo dream.

Home open today (Saturday October 23)

12pm – 12.30pm

2/61 High Street, Fremantle

dethridgeGROVES 9336 1166

Michael Harries 0434 076 229