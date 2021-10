CHARTERED accountant Lee Bartlett has been voted in as the Fremantle Chamber of Commerce’s new president.

Mr Bartlett, who replaces restaurateur Ivan Dzeba in the top job, is the chief financial officer and a director of North Freo-based national marine services company TAMS Group.

Mr Bartlett also owns a coffee van and co-owns Frankie’s restaurant on Rotto, and has been a director of the Fremantle Foundation for five years.