Lighting up

Last year’s South Fremantle Festival of Lights was such a great success, they’re doing it all again – just bigger.

THE South Fremantle Festival of Lights is back again tomorrow (Sunday November 7) after making a big splash on Freo’s festival calendar last year.

The festival is based on the Indian version Diwali, which celebrates new beginnings 

and the triumph of good over adversity; appropriately, last year’s event which attracted around 5000 people was one of the first big gatherings after Perth’s big Covid lockdown.

Run by the South Fremantle Community Association, it will see South Terrace closed from Gold St to Douro Rd this year as bigger crowds are anticipated. There’s live music, kids activities, food and drinks from 11am – 9pm.

