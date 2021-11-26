JC award winner

JOHN CURTIN College of the Arts teacher Tim Rowberry has won a national excellence award for his work in science, technology, engineering and maths, as well as a STEM4Innovation network he created.

STEM4Innovation works with industry professionals to get schools engaging in real-world challenges so students learn about important issues.

Earlier this year so JCCA students visited operating theatres at Fiona Stanley Hospital to see how they work, but also to assist Prof Fiona Wood in potential ways of making the work environment safer.