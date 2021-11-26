Uncrushable Beetle

HITLER’S dream of global domination might have got bogged down in the slush of a Russian winter, but the family car he championed continues to soldier on, showing that a Love Bug conquers all.

Now 83 years after the first Volkswagen prototypes came from a Stuttgart factory, Beetle and Kombi fans will be heading to South Beach for the annual Day of the Volkwagen.

It’s at Wilson Park on Sunday December 5 and the Volkswagen Club of WA is promising more than 200 cars, with a focus this year on “patina” – cars that tell a story of an interesting and varied past with their original paint and rust.

The show runs 10am – 2pm and pedestrian entry is free; its $20 to display a car unless you’re a member, then it’s just $10. Proceeds from the day go to Duchenne Australia and the Royal Flying Doctor Service.