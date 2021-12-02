Competition: CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG MERCH PACK

Thanks to Paramount Pictures you could win for you and your pooch one of 4 x PRIZE PACKS valued at $100 each, each containing: A plush notebook, a pet bandana, dog bowl and an in-season family pass.

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!

IN CINEMAS DECEMBER 30

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win!