Competition: Delicious

At the dawn of the French Revolution, a daring but proud cook is fired by his master, the Duke of Chamfort. Meeting an astonishing woman who wishes to learn culinary art by his side gives him self-confidence and pushes him to break free from his condition as a servant and undertake his own “revolution”.

Together they invent a place of pleasure and sharing: open to all – the first restaurant. An idea that will earn them customers… and enemies. DELICIOUS is a mouth-watering historical French comedy drama; a must-see for francophiles and foodies.

In cinemas Boxing Day