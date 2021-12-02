Competition: Delicious

At the dawn of the French Revolution, a daring but proud cook is fired by his master, the Duke of Chamfort. Meeting an astonishing woman who wishes to learn culinary art by his side gives him self-confidence and pushes him to break free from his condition as a servant and undertake his own “revolution”.

Together they invent a place of pleasure and sharing: open to all – the first restaurant. An idea that will earn them customers… and enemies. DELICIOUS is a mouth-watering historical French comedy drama; a must-see for francophiles and foodies.

Thanks to Palace Films we are giving away 10 in-season passes.

In cinemas Boxing Day

