POLICE have charged a 14-year-old boy with assaulting Baha’i musician Frederick Bertram in Hilton last Saturday (November 28).

Police will allege the pair arrived in the suburb on the same bus, though they had no interaction on the journey, before the teen hit Mr Bertram (36) in the face while walking along Snook Crescent, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

Mr Bertram, a software engineer who has a dozen ambient flute, guitar and keyboard albums on Spotify under the name Sufy, was taken to Royal Perth Hospital where he remains in a stable but critical condition.

The teen was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and made his first appearance in court on Wednesday December 1, though he wasn’t required to enter a plea.